YS Sharmila stage hunger strike in Wanaparthy in protest against unemployment

In a protest against the unemployment in the state, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila staged a hunger strike at a bus stand in Tadiparthi of Wanaparthy district on Tuesday.



Sharmila said that around 54 lakh unemployed youth has registered on the TSPSC website for jobs. Announcing Tuesday as unemployed youth day, the YSRTP chief said that there are 1.9 lakh vacant jobs in the state. She further added that the struggle would be continued until the government take up job recruitment in the state.



Earlier in the day, YS Sharmila visited the family of Kondal (30) who took his life in a state of depression following no job notifications from the government. She also extened financial help to the family.



The victim, Kondal is said to have been preparing for the competitive exams for the last three months expecting job notifications from the government. Fed up with the waiting, he resorted to the extreme step.

ఖాళీగా ఉన్న లక్ష 91 వేల ఉద్యోగాలను భర్తీ చేసే వరకు.. ప్రతి మంగళవారాన్ని నిరుద్యోగవారం గా ప్రకటిస్తుంది YSR తెలంగాణ పార్టీ. ప్రతి మంగళవారం .. నిరుద్యోగ వారం రోజున .. ఉద్యోగం కోసం ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకున్న నిరుద్యోగి ఇంటిదగ్గర .. సంఘీబావంగా నిరుద్యోగుల కోసం ఆ రోజంతా నిరాహారదీక్ష చేస్త. pic.twitter.com/gtoxmEtvio — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) July 12, 2021



