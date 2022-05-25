YS Sharmila's Praja Prasthanam padayatra to resume from May 28

Hyderabad: Telangana YSR party's Praja Prasthanam Padayatra will commence from May 28. YSRTP president YS Sharmila will begin her yatra from Satthupally in Khammam district. It is learnt that she had discontinued her padayatra to analyse the paddy procurement situation in the State.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharmila held a review meeting with the party's spokespersons, state committee members, district presidents and presidents of allied units at the party office at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference, party's state spokesperson Thudi Devender Reddy said, "YSRTP's padayatra will resume from Satthupally." He demanded the Minister of Agriculture, Co-operation and Marketing of Telangana Niranjan Reddy to disclose the quantity of paddy purchased by the government.