Yuva Utsav gets underway in Karimnagar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar formally launched the Yuva Utsav organised at Jyothishmathi Institute of Technology and Sciences (JITS) in Karimnagar on Saturday. The Utsav was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan(NYKS) under the aegis of Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports, in association with NSS unit of JITS.





Speaking on this occasion, he said that the Central government as part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal' organised programmes especially for the youth. He expressed happiness that the Karimnagar is the first among 13 districts in the country to organise the programme. He said that our Prime Minister Modi is working to provide equal opportunities to all Indians. Even though India has many dialects from Kashmiri to Kanyakumari, all are Indians.





He said that unity is very necessary for all the people of the nation. He said that India is getting inspired from the vision of Sardar Patel. Envisioning India to become a developed nation when it achieves 100 years of its Independence in 2047, he called every citizen to practice the PM's 'Panch Pranas' (five pledges) are building a developed India, freedom from every concept of slavery, being proud of our heritage, unity and solidarity and most importantly civic duty, for the unity of the country. He advised youth to set a goal and work hard for it so that they could achieve the target and added that today's youth are the leaders of tomorrow.



