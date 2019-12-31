Zaheerabad: BJYM activists seek solution to problems

Zaheerabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders and activists called on Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy at BJP state party office in Hyderabad on Monday.

They took various problems to his notice in Zaheerabad constituency. The minister assured them of solution. BJYM District general secretary Pula Santosh, Boggula Sanotsh, Godke Naresh, Mahesh and others were present.