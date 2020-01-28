Zaheerabad: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao presents awards to sarpanches

Zaheerabad: Venkatapuram Sarpanch Rajashekar bagged the best sarpanch award while Kohir IKP APM Sammaiah got the award for his services. Algole sarpanch Konnanti Jyothi Mohan secured Palle Pragathi award.

District Collector M Hanumantha Rao handed them the awards on account of Republic Day on Sunday. He lauded them for bringing fame to Zaheerabad town.