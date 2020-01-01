ZP chairperson R Hemalatha Shekar Goud launches Express Bus Stop
Highlights
ZP chairperson R Hemalatha Shekar Goud under the aegis of Medak RTC Depot launched Express Bus Stop in Manoharabad Mandal Headquarters on Tuesday.
Manoharabad: ZP chairperson R Hemalatha Shekar Goud under the aegis of Medak RTC Depot launched Express Bus Stop in Manoharabad Mandal Headquarters on Tuesday. She said the stop has been launched for the convenience of commuters.
MPP Puram Navaneetha Raviga, Vice MPP Vittal Reddy, Medak Depot Manager Jakir Hussain, ZP PA Kumar Goud, Nani Goud, people's representatives and others were present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...