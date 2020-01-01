ZP chairperson R Hemalatha Shekar Goud launches Express Bus Stop

Manoharabad: ZP chairperson R Hemalatha Shekar Goud under the aegis of Medak RTC Depot launched Express Bus Stop in Manoharabad Mandal Headquarters on Tuesday. She said the stop has been launched for the convenience of commuters.

MPP Puram Navaneetha Raviga, Vice MPP Vittal Reddy, Medak Depot Manager Jakir Hussain, ZP PA Kumar Goud, Nani Goud, people's representatives and others were present.