Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

ZP chairperson R Hemalatha Shekar Goud launches Express Bus Stop

ZP chairperson R Hemalatha Shekar Goud launches Express Bus Stop
Highlights

ZP chairperson R Hemalatha Shekar Goud under the aegis of Medak RTC Depot launched Express Bus Stop in Manoharabad Mandal Headquarters on Tuesday.

Manoharabad: ZP chairperson R Hemalatha Shekar Goud under the aegis of Medak RTC Depot launched Express Bus Stop in Manoharabad Mandal Headquarters on Tuesday. She said the stop has been launched for the convenience of commuters.

MPP Puram Navaneetha Raviga, Vice MPP Vittal Reddy, Medak Depot Manager Jakir Hussain, ZP PA Kumar Goud, Nani Goud, people's representatives and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>


Top