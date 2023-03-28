ZPTC launches KantiVelugu in Kammadanam village

Rangareddy: ZPTC Venkatram Reddy said the KantiVelugu programme is bringing light to the lives of the poor. ZPTC, and Sarpanch Narshimulu attended the KantiVelugu programme organised in Kammadanam village of Shadnagar constituencyon Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, ZPTC said the Telangana State government introduced the KantiVelugu programme completely free of cost, keeping in mind the problems of the poor.

The programme in 10 villages has been completed successfully under the supervision of Burgula PHC.

Till date, 5682 people have been tested, reading glasses have been given to 800 people, glasses have been ordered for 540 people, and 214 people were referred to the respective hospital for the operation, he said.

Later, Sarpanch said people with eye problems are being given free medical check-ups with well-experienced eye specialists through this programme, and spectacles are being provided to those who need them.

In these eye tests, spectacles, medicines, and eye drops are being provided free of charge, he added. Mandal Youth President Ravinder Reddy, Gram Panchayat Secretary Ashok Kumar, Deputy Sarpanch Amarnath Reddy, Ward members Sarala Kumar, Rameshwari, Annapurna Srinivas Reddy, B. Padmamma, K. Chennaiah, Education Committee Chairman Bhawani Singh, VRA Naresh, ANM Varalakshmi, Anganwadi teachers Veermani, Sabera, Asha activists, and others were present.