TS EdCET exam results today

Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda is all set to release the TS EdCET results for the year 2023 at 4 PM on its official website. Candidates, who wrote the exam, can check and download their results online on the official website - https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/ - through candidate login.

It is to mention here that the TS EdCET examination was held on May 18. The exam was conducted in three sessions.

Once the results are published, candidates can access them online by entering their hall ticket number and rank. Higher scores in the TS EdCET to increase chances of obtaining a seat in prestigious institutions.