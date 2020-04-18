Director Krish Jagarlamudi's Masti's registers big numbers!

Director Krish Jagarlamudi has scored yet another success. The ace filmmaker's debut into the OTT space with the aha original web series Masti's starring Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, Hebah Patel, Raja Chembolu, Chandini Chowdary and Akshara Gowda has now become the most-watched show on the 100% Telugu movies and web series platform recording over 10 million viewing minutes.

Launched during the aha Preview on February 8, Masti's has proved to be a roaring success, with rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The show's premise has struck a chord with the audience and has become the first big hit for aha.

The new-age writing by Krish is a commentary on modern-day relationships and it's no wonder then, that there's an increasing demand for season 2 of the show. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, the show chronicles the life of 6 individuals whose life revolves around a resto-bar called Masti's.

Speaking about the success of the show, promoter Allu Arvind of Geetha Arts said, "I would like to thank the audience for the immense love they have given to Masti's and am really happy with the way this show has fared. I am glad that we could associate with Krish for his first project in the digital space."

Director Krish Jagarlamudi who has written and produced the show is very happy with the response: "The show is a reflection on modern-day relationships and it was a great journey to bring my initial vision into a reality. We are quite satisfied with how well people have received this show. The entire team is really overwhelmed by the response from the audience."

aha launched two web series Locked and Sin during the occasion of Ugadi and both the shows have seen a massive response with great appreciation for the unique content and message they carry. Watch out for more exciting originals and film premieres from aha this summer. Keep watching! Stay home, stay protected.