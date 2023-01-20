Review of ATM - Telugu series on ZEE5

ATM, the 8-episode series starring VJ Sunny of Bigg Boss fame, is now available for streaming on ZEE5. Written by noted director Harish Shankar, the series follows the story of a group of friends from the slums of Hyderabad who turn to petty thefts for survival. The series is now available for streaming on ZEE5 and it will be interesting to see how it fares.

The ATM series, written by Harish Shankar, is a heist thriller that follows the story of Jagan, Karthik, Harsha and Abhay, four friends from the slums of Hyderabad who turn to petty thefts for survival. They unknowingly steal a car with diamonds worth Rs. 10 crores, and after the diamonds' owner beats them up, Jagan proposes a deal to return the money in 10 days. They then rob an ATM van with Rs. 25 crores inside.



The story becomes more interesting with the entry of Subbaraju's character, a ruthless ACP, but the series suffers from slow pacing and unengaging narration in the first few episodes. VJ Sunny and Subbaraju deliver good performances, but the series could have been improved with a more gripping screenplay and better editing. Overall, the series is okay but could have been better with more focus on the screenplay.