Trump Signs Epstein Bill, Epstein files set to be released soon

A big update has come in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. President Trump has officially signed the Epstein bill, which means the government now has 30 days to share many of the hidden Epstein files with the public. This includes records linked to Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes and the people he was connected to.





This new law is meant to bring more transparency. Many people have been asking for years to see the sex trafficking scandal files, and now the process for the Epstein documents release has finally started. These records may help the public understand more about what really happened and who was involved.





But not everything will be shown. The bill allows the government to hide (or “redact”) certain information, such as victims’ names, medical details, or anything that could affect ongoing investigations. Still, the law clearly says that nothing can be kept secret just because it might embarrass a famous person — even if they are a politician or someone powerful. This has increased interest in what the Epstein records disclosure might revert





President Trump has said that releasing these documents is an important part of the bigger Trump Epstein investigation. He also suggested that some well-known people may be mentioned in the files. Survivors of Epstein’s abuse say that for them, this is not about politics — it is about truth and justice.





With the bill now signed, the Epstein files timeline officially begins. The next month will show how many details are revealed and how much of the truth becomes public. For now, everyone is watching closely for new Epstein case developments and what the upcoming release will uncover.