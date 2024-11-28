1 dies, 8 fall ill due to acid leak in pharma unit in Parawada

Anakapalli : One person died and eight others fell ill due to an acid leak at Tagoor Laboratories Private Limited (Unit-III) in Pharma City, Parawada, on Tuesday night. Approximately 400 liters of hydrochloric acid leaked from a reactor-cum-receiver tank (GLR-325) in the production unit, spreading throughout the room. The workers on duty initially ignored the leak, but later experienced breathing difficulties and coughing.

The management transported nine affected workers to a private hospital in Gajuwaka. Three of them were later moved to KIMS Icon Hospital, where one worker, identified as 23-year-old Amit from Odisha, died on Wednesday afternoon while undergoing treatment. Two others remain in the ICU. The remaining workers, including Sarat Kumar, Veera Babu, Raja Rao, Bhaskar, Anil, Papa Rao, Chinni Krishna, and Shekar, are reported to be out of danger.

District Collector Vijaya Krishnan has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha contacted the Collector and Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha to inquire about the victims and expressed anger over the management's neglect of safety standards, calling for a thorough investigation.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to ensure quality treatment for the hospitalized workers and to monitor their condition closely. Minister of Labour, Factories, Boilers, and Insurance Medical Services Vasamsetti Subhash has directed officials to take stringent action against the management for their negligence and assured support for the deceased worker's family. A committee will be formed to investigate any negligence on the part of the officials as well.