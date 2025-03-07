Live
PM thanks people for supporting saffron party
Hyderabad / New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday thanked the people of Telangana for their “phenomenal support” to the BJP in the MLC elections and hailed party workers for working among the people with great diligence.
The BJP has won two out of three Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) seats in Telangana. “I thank the people of Telangana for blessing @BJP4Telangana with such phenomenal support in the MLC elections. Congratulations to our newly elected candidates,” Modi said in a post on X. “I am very proud of our party Karyakartas working among the people with great diligence,” he said.
