India will be globally No. 1 by 2047: Naidu

New Delhi: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will achieve the top position globally by 2047, with Indians leading in various sectors worldwide.

Speaking at a plenary summit organized by an English news channel in New Delhi on 'Limitless India,' Naidu stated, "Indians are now residing in the most affluent localities across the world. Wherever you go, Indians dominate these high-profile neighborhoods, much like the Jewish community did earlier."

He also pointed out that the average per capita income of Indians in the United States is twice that of any other immigrant group.

Praising Modi’s leadership, Naidu described him as “the right leader for the right country,” emphasizing that India is fortunate to have such a visionary at the helm. When asked about his top three areas of focus, Naidu listed his priorities as transitioning from Information Technology (IT) to Artificial Intelligence (AI), promoting green energy, and enhancing skill development and human resource capacity.

“With these strategic initiatives, Indians will naturally emerge as global leaders,” he asserted. aidu also highlighted the significance of population management for India’s future.