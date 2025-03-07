300+ quintals Talambras to meet devotees’ demand

Bhadrachalam: The preparation of over 300 quintals of Talambras for the celestial wedding at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam is set to begin on March 14. The temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements, as the demand for Talambras from devotees continues to rise each year.

Last year, approximately 300 quintals of Talambras were used for the grand occasion. With an even greater number of devotees expected this year, preparations have been intensified to meet the growing demand. Devotees from both Telugu states actively participate in the sacred process of preparing Talambras, a tradition that has gained significance over the last two decades.

The tradition of making Talambras was first initiated by Sanskrit scholar STG Srimannarayanacharya and the then temple officials at Chitrakuta Mandapam. Over time, participation has significantly increased, prompting the shift of Talambrala preparation to the larger premises of Mithila Stadium, where devotees also contribute by bringing their own Talambras.

Meanwhile, temple officials have announced that Dolotsavam and Vasanthotsavam will be held on March 14 to celebrate Holi Pournami at the temple. As part of the festivities, the Ankurarpana ritual will take place on March 13.

Additionally, preparations for the grand Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam will begin on April 6 at Mithila Stadium under the temple administration’s supervision. During this period, traditional rituals such as grinding turmeric and mixing Talambras will be undertaken.

A mass puja of Goddess Swarna Lakshmi will also be performed, and the temple’s daily welfare services will be temporarily suspended in honour of these religious activities.