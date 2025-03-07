YouTube Introduces ‘Premium Lite’ in the US: Affordable Ad-Free Viewing

YouTube has rolled out its Premium Lite subscription in the United States, providing an affordable alternative for those looking for an ad-free experience. Priced at $7.99 per month, this new plan is significantly cheaper than the $13.99 standard YouTube Premium subscription. However, it does not include YouTube Music or additional perks such as offline downloads and background playback.

Key Features of YouTube Premium Lite

Premium Lite removes advertisements from most videos across various categories, including gaming, fashion, beauty, and news. However, music content is not covered, meaning users will still need the standard YouTube Premium for an ad-free music experience.

Unlike the full Premium plan, Premium Lite does not offer:

Offline downloads

Background playback

YouTube Music access

Expansion Plans and Future Availability

After testing the Premium Lite concept in select markets since 2021, YouTube is now expanding its availability. The company has confirmed plans to launch the service in other countries, including Thailand, Germany, and Australia, with further expansion expected later this year.

A Budget-Friendly Option for Ad-Free Viewing

Despite its limitations, Premium Lite is a great option for users who mainly want an ad-free experience without additional features. While some non-intrusive ads may still appear during browsing, this plan could appeal to viewers who already use separate services like Spotify for music streaming and don't require YouTube Music.

With its new Premium Lite subscription, YouTube is catering to budget-conscious users who prioritize an uninterrupted viewing experience at a lower cost.