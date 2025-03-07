Kingston review: A visually rich horror-thriller that sets the stage well but could have deepened its supernatural menace

Kingston ventures into the waters of maritime horror, blending supernatural elements with smuggling and family secrets. Directed by Kalam Prakash, the film aims to craft a chilling narrative set in a cursed coastal village. While it succeeds in building atmosphere and intrigue, its execution falters due to a convoluted screenplay and an underwhelming sense of danger.

Story

Set in the fictional village of Thoovattur, near Thoothukudi, the film follows Kingston (G.V. Prakash), a smuggler who initially believes he is dealing in harmless goods. However, his world is upended when he discovers that his employer, Thomas, is involved in drug trafficking. A tragic incident during a coast guard chase leads to the death of young recruit Benjamin, prompting Kingston to rethink his loyalties.

His journey takes a darker turn when his girlfriend, Divya (Divya Bharathi), is abducted. In his desperate search for her, he ventures into forbidden waters, rumoured to be cursed since 1982, where he unearths unsettling truths about his grandfather Solomon’s past and the injustice suffered by a man named Bose. While the premise is intriguing, the film struggles with clarity, as its ambitious storytelling is weighed down by inconsistent dialogue and an overly tangled backstory.

Technicalities

Visually, Kingston creates an eerie and immersive experience, with the storm-laden seas and mist-drenched waters playing a vital role in setting the tone. Kalam Prakash’s direction captures the isolation and mystery of the ocean effectively, particularly in the nighttime sequences that feel almost otherworldly.

However, the sound design is excessive, relying on an overbearing score that leaves little room for natural tension to build. The supernatural sequences are visually striking, with skeletal figures and ghostly apparitions emerging from the depths. Yet, their lack of real threat undermines the horror, none of these spirits appear to pose any tangible danger, which makes their presence less menacing than intended.

Performances

G.V. Prakash delivers a commendable performance, convincingly portraying a smuggler caught in moral conflict and supernatural chaos. His evolution from carefree rogue to determined hero is one of the film’s stronger aspects.

The supporting cast, however, remains largely underdeveloped. While his shipmates serve their functional roles, they fail to leave a lasting impact. Chetan Kadambi is doing so well as character artist and antagonist nowadays, lends a sense of gravitas as Solomon, and Divya Bharathi, though central to the plot, has little to work with beyond being a motivation for Kingston’s journey. The antagonists, both human and supernatural, lack the depth required to make them truly compelling.

Analysis

The film teeters between genres, attempting to fuse maritime adventure, crime thriller, and supernatural horror into a single narrative. While this ambition is admirable, the result is a muddled screenplay that struggles to balance its multiple threads.

The maritime horror elements, despite not being fully realised in terms of immediate danger, still succeed in crafting an unsettling mood. The setting itself becomes a character, with the dark, untamed ocean symbolising both the film’s central mystery and its protagonist’s internal struggle. Had the spirits posed a more tangible threat, the tension could have been even stronger, but the film still delivers moments of visual and emotional impact.

While Kingston is not without its flaws, it remains an intriguing attempt at blending folklore, suspense, and adventure. Its striking cinematography, atmospheric storytelling, and committed lead performance make it an engaging watch for those who appreciate mood-driven horror over outright scares.