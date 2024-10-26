Live
1 held, 14 red sanders logs seized
Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force arrested one red sanders smuggler and seized 14 logs in Badvel forest area of Kadapa district on Friday.
Following the directions of Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu, under the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas and as per the instructions of DSP Bali Reddy, Kadapa sub-control RI Chiranjeevulu and RSI Muralidhar team started combing near Badvel forest area on Friday and found a few people moving suspiciously near Brahmanapalli.
On seeing the police, they tried to flee, but the RSASTF caught one of them, while others escaped. They seized 14 logs and one motorcycle. The arrested smuggler was from Nellore district. A case was registered and investigation is on.
