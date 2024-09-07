1 lakh people benefit from MGNREGS in district daily: Collector Anand

Nellore: The district administration is providing work for one lakh people under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) every day in the district, informed district Collector O Anand.

The Collector along with officials inspected the ongoing canal works, taken up under MNREGS, at Jammavaram village of AS Pet mandal and enquired the labour about various issues related to payments, discrimination while allocating work, drinking water facility at work place etc and told them that each person should do work worth Rs 300 every day under this scheme.

Later, Collector Anand has inspected solid wealth processing centres (SWPCS) at Sangam, AS pet mandals and directed the officials to take steps to bring SWPCS into use by spending funds from 15th Finance Panchayat general funds. Later speaking to the media, the Collector said that at present about 60,000 people are working under MNREGS every day in the district. The government is keen on increasing the number up to one lakh in coming days, he added that as part of this initiative, different works like digging tanks, developing canals, paths for fields, construction of gravel roads, horticulture plantations, etc will be allotted. District Panchayat Officer Susmitha, District Water Management Agency PD Srinivasulu, Panchayath Raj SE Ashok Kumar and others were present.