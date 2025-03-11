10-day workshop on Sriharsa’s ‘Khandanakhandakhadya’ begins at NSU

Tirupati: A10-day international workshop on ‘The Textual Study of Khandanakhandakhadya by Sriharsa’, commenced on Monday at National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati. The event was inaugurated by former bureaucrat and trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Veda Pratishthan KR Paramahamsa along with NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy. Addressing the gathering, Paramahamsa highlighted the significance of Vedanta studies in shaping human intellect and spiritual growth. He emphasised that digitising and making Vedantic knowledge accessible to modern generations is a commendable initiative.

As part of the event, the dignitaries inaugurated the website ‘Vedamu.org’, a dedicated platform compiling resources on Vedic and Vedantic studies. Speaking on the occasion, NSU Academic Dean Prof Rajanikanta Shukla acknowledged the efforts of Prasanthi Nilayam’s Sri Sathya Sai Trust in preserving ancient wisdom.

NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Krishnamurthy expressed joy over NSU’s involvement in launching Vedamu.org, a platform consolidating Vedic teachings for wider accessibility. The workshop was coordinated by Prof K Ganapathi Bhatt, Head of the Advaita Vedanta Department and Director of Sri Paramacharya Shastra Preservation Gurukulam. Prof Satish KS, Dr Nagaraju Bhatt, Dr Manoj Shinde Angad, and Dr Shivarama Dayagude, along with scholars from various universities, participated in the event.