10 dead and 18 under treatment in Vijayawada Fire Accident, minister Alla Nani asserts

Vijayawada: Health Minister Alla Nani has said cases were booked on the Dr Ramesh hospital and the Swarana palace hotel management for the death of 10 persons in a fire accident took place on Sunday morning. Health minister visited the hotel, which turned into Coivd care centre and conducted preliminary enquiry. Later, briefing the media, Minister said 43 persons were in the COVID care centre at the time of mishap and 10 of them lost lives.

He said 30 COVID patients were present in the Centre at the home of mishap and added that 18 Corona patients were safe and been recovering from the illness in the Ramesh hospital.

He said a detailed probe has been ordered into the fire accident and details related to the mishap, deaths, recoveries will be intimated to the media after the review meeting with the officials. Alla Nani went to the Collector's camp office to conduct a meeting with the officials.