REMOTE TRIBAL AREA TO GET NEW BRIDGE
“Real development is only when remote villages are developed,” said Panchayat Raj, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka.
The foundation stone for the construction of a new bridge to be built at a cost of Rs 22 crore from Gangapur, a remote tribal area in Kada mandal of Nirmal district, was laid at Gangapur on Saturday. When the Minister arrived in Gangapur village, the tribals of the area welcomed her in their traditional manner. She inspected the site where the bridge will be built. Later, in a meeting organized in the village, Seethakka said that the tribals living in the forest are not asking for highways, sky bridges or flyovers; they are asking for a roadway. “They are asking for a legitimate desire. They are fulfilling the decades-long dream of the tribals and will provide road facilities to remote villages as well,” she said.
“For the past few decades, the people of the tribal areas living in the forest have been facing many difficulties due to lack of road facilities. There have been many cases of deaths due to illness due to lack of road facilities. Keeping all these in mind, their aim is to develop remote villages,” said the Minister.