10 held for organising recording dance

East Godavari: The East Godavari police have arrested 10 people for organising a 'nude dance' at a fair in East Godavari district's Uppangala village. According to the police, based on a viral video, 10 people have been arrested at Koringa police station for organising a 'nude dance' at a Poleruamma Jatara (fair) in Uppangala village of Thallrevu Mandal in East Godavari district.

"A case has been registered and 10 people have been arrested. We don't know when the incident happened and we will get all the details soon," added the police.