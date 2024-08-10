10-member Nepal delegation visits port

Visakhapatnam : A10-member delegation from Nepal visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Friday.

Key discussions focused on various aspects of trade facilitation, including reduction of logistics costs, ease of doing business, turnaround time, customs clearance, port connectivity, transshipment, cruise passenger handling, congestion management and dredging activities.

The meet aimed to identify areas for collaboration and improvement, ultimately facilitating smoother trade operations between the two nations.

Traffic manager in-charge Yajji Rama Sekhar made a comprehensive digital presentation of the port infrastructure and facilities available in Visakhapatnam Port.

Also, the objective of the delegation’s visit was assessing the commercial and technical viability of Visakhapatnam Port to enhance mutual trade benefits. The VPA team, comprising heads of departments and senior officers, participated in the discussions, offering insights and solutions to enhance trade efficiency.

