Mohan Babu denies absconding amid legal controversy

Hyderabad: Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu has responded to media reports claiming he has gone into hiding following legal proceedings in a case related to an alleged attack on a journalist. The actor clarified through a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that he has not fled and is currently at home under medical care.

“False propaganda is being spread about me. Reports that my anticipatory bail has been rejected are baseless. I have not gone anywhere. I am at home receiving medical treatment. I request the media not to publish false news without verifying the facts,” Mohan Babu stated in his post, which has since gone viral.

The controversy stems from an incident at Mohan Babu’s residence in

Jalpalli, where a journalist was allegedly attacked. Following the incident, the Pahadi Shareef police registered a case of attempted murder against the actor under Section 109 of the IPC. Initial charges were filed under Section 118(1) of the BNS Act but were later escalated after legal consultation.

Reports earlier suggested that Mohan Babu was evading police efforts to record his statement in connection with the case. Police teams have reportedly been searching for him since Thursday, while media outlets speculated about his whereabouts.

Mohan Babu had approached the Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail, seeking protection from arrest and a stay on further police action. However, the court rejected his request for interim relief on Friday and postponed the hearing for further proceedings.