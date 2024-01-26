10 NSS volunteers from State to take part in R-Day Parade

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Ten National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from Andhra Pradesh will be participating along with armed forces in the R-Day Parade at Karthvyapath as part of 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26th at New Delhi State, said NSS Officer Dr P Ashok Reddy.

NSS Republic Day Camp schedule between January 1st to 31st, 2024 marked the beginning of the long-awaited and prestigious moments with great excitement, zeal, and enthusiasm. From 36 NSS functioning universities in State, ten volunteers--Syed Hina, KedraSri, Rajani, Anitha, Chandana, Yamini, Kalyani, Geethika, Joshitha and Harshini—and Dr K Swathi, NSS programme officer from Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam at Tirupati were selected for one month NSS Republic Day Parade camp at New Delhi.

NSS presents an excellent opportunity to the selected volunteers from across India, who turn up to show their dedication, commitment, courage in the Republic Day Parade Camp. Every year from all the States/UTs, both boys and girls NSS volunteers are participating but this year as per the directions of the Centre from all the States/UTs, only girl NSS volunteers are participating.

The NSS volunteers and officials went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi house for cultural performance. NSS Volunteers from various States/UTs presented cultural performances in the name of “Nari Shakti, Jhansi Lakshmibai”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed all the NSS volunteers and appreciated the efforts of NSS volunteers.

It was indeed a great start to hear from the camp director Sarita Patel, NSS Regional Directorate, Bhuvaneswar and Deputy Programme Advisor from Directorate of NSS, Dr C Samuel Chelliah.

The officials introduced the NSS volunteers and contingent leaders to the official team of RD Parade camp in-charge Rajkumar. He directed that all the NSS Volunteers must be punctual and disciplined.

After the Republic Day Camp, the NSS volunteers and officials will meet the President, the Vice-President, the Ministers and other officials as part of courtesy visits and will return to home towns on February 1.