10-year-old girl died in road accident in Kadapa district

Kadapa: In a tragic incident, a minor girl has died in a road accident when a BMW car collided with Bolero vehicle near Choppavaripalli crossroad at Rajampet mandal in Kadapa district on the early hours on Friday.

At the time of the incident, 12 people were traveling in the Belore vehicle, where Chandana (10) died on the spot. The victims belong to the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana and were returning from Tirupati.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, rushed the injured to the Tirupati government hospital, where two are said to be under critical condition. DSP Suryanarayana examined the crash site. Over the accident, the registered a case and investigating further.