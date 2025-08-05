100 new PHCs to be built with `194 cr: Satya Kumar

Tirupati: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said the state government sanctioned Rs 194 crore for the construction of 100 new primary health centres (PHCs), to be taken up under the supervision of the roads and buildings (R&B) department.

Along with government whip and GD Nellore MLA V M Thomas, the minister inaugurated a new village health clinic (VHC) building at Edigapalli, built at a cost of Rs 20.80 lakh under Alathur gram panchayat.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted that the concept of village health clinics (VHCs) was launched in 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver doorstep healthcare services. With support from the central government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are currently implementing the programme successfully across the state.

Each VHC is staffed with Community Health Officers (CHOs), ANMs, and ASHA workers, who conduct door-to-door health checks, referring patients to higher centres when needed. These clinics offer 14 types of diagnostic tests and provide 105 varieties of essential medicines.

The minister also highlighted the NCD 3.0 survey aimed at early detection of hypertension, diabetes, cardiac issues, and cancer in people above 18 years. Under the STEMI initiative, emergency cardiac patients receive a life-saving injection worth Rs 45,000 free of cost. So far, over 3,918 lives have been saved from among 3,200 emergency heart cases.

He criticised the previous government for misallocating funds meant for 10,032 approved VHCs and establishing only 3,000 clinics. Officials including DM&HO Dr D T Sudha Rani and CHOs Reshmi, Rajeswari, and Gouri were present.