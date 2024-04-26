100 People Join TDP from YCP in Srikalahasti, MLA Candidate Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy Receives Warm Welcome

In a significant development, 100 individuals from Gollapally village and Renigunta town of Srikalahasti Mandal have officially joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) today. The migration to TDP localities was marked by the presence of Srikalahasti Constituency MLA candidate Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy, who welcomed the new members wearing a party scarf.

Among those who decided to switch allegiance from YCP to TDP are individuals like Bhupathi, Siva Kumar, Bhaskar, Arunachalam, Rajasekhar, Venkataramana, Babu, Janaki Ram, Raja, Venkatadri, Venkatesh, Munaswami, and Prasad from Gollapally village. In addition, Renigunta YCP ward member Jagan, his wife Vijayalakshmi, and 50 others from Renigunta town also made the decision to join TDP.

Speaking on their decision, the new TDP members expressed their dissatisfaction with the current government and MLA, stating that they were drawn to TDP in order to support Bojjala Sudhir Reddy and work towards victory for Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy. The move signifies a shift in the political landscape in Srikalahasti, setting the stage for an interesting contest in the upcoming elections.