10,000 engineering students with be provided AI skill training: CM Chandrababu
In a significant move for the state of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that an agreement has been signed to establish a robust artificial intelligence (AI) system.

The announcement was made via a post on social media platform X, where Naidu highlighted the collaboration with Nvidia, led by IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

The partnership aims to provide skill training to 10,000 engineering students over the next two years in the town of Madduthu.

This initiative is expected to foster the development of 500 AI startups in the state, demonstrating Andhra Pradesh's commitment to building a strong foundation in education, skills, research, and innovation.



