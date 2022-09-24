1.02 lakh women receive `191.88 cr

Kakinada: District Collector Krithika Shukla revealed that 1,02,335 people have benefitted to the tune of Rs 191.88 crore in the third phase under YSR Cheyuta in the district.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and Collector Krithika Shukla participated in the video-conference at the Collectorate.

Collector Krithika Shukla said that through YSR Cheyutha scheme, the government will provide financial assistance to women representing SC, ST, BC and Minorities and aged between 45 and 60. She said that around 1.02 lakh women will derive benefit from the scheme.

She said that the government will implement this scheme in a clean, corruption-free and transparent manner. Each beneficiary will get an assistance of Rs 18,750 under the scheme. Krithika Shukla also mentioned that the amounts will be deposited directly to the beneficiaries' accounts. She advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the ambitious YSR Cheyutha scheme being implemented by the State government for the economic and social development of women.

The Collector said that the government has entered into agreements with major companies like Amul, Reliance, P&G to help women develop their businesses. She said the government is helping them to set up small provisional stores and take up rearing of cows, buffaloes and goats for the economic prosperity of their families.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha said that women should make use of this financial assistance to generate employment opportunities for themselves which would provide a steady income. She said that Chief Minister Jagan was implementing social welfare measures for poverty alleviation.

Later, MP Geetha, Collector Krithika Shukla, DRDA PD K Sri Ramani and MEPMA PD B Priyamvada distributed cheques to the beneficiaries at the Collectorate.