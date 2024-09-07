Live
- Apollo Hospitals contributes `1 cr to CMRF for flood relief
- Govt set to lay stone for new OGH builiding soon
- Pending houses will be completed, promises ZP chairman Srinivasulu
- Jail inmates provide food to flood victims
- GMR Group donates `2.5 cr for Telangana’s flood relief efforts
- The benefits & impact of extracurricular activities on student development
- Land sharks gobble up Uppal lake; water quality turns worst
- Smooth power supply to Ganesh pandals ordered
- YSRCP did not construct Krishna river retaining wall: Beeda Ravichandra
- Badminton star Satwik donates Rs 2L to flood victims
10.36L cusecs of water released into sea from Dowleswaram
Rajamahendravaram: The Godavari flood at the Dowleswaram Barrage, which had exceeded the first warning level, is slowly receding. On Thursday night at around 10:30 pm, the first warning was issued as the flood level surpassed 11.75 feet. In anticipation of the flood, residents of island villages and areas at risk of submersion were evacuated to relief centres, according to East Godavari distirct Collector.
By Friday afternoon, the flood level had risen to 12.30 feet but decreased to 12.20 feet by the evening and maintained that level for four hours. The irrigation officials have released 10.36 lakh cusecs from Dowleswarawm barrage into the sea.
With the floodwater receding in Bhadrachalam, it is expected that the situation in Rajahmundry will also improve, and the first warning might be lifted by Saturday morning.