10.36L cusecs of water released into sea from Dowleswaram

Rajamahendravaram: The Godavari flood at the Dowleswaram Barrage, which had exceeded the first warning level, is slowly receding. On Thursday night at around 10:30 pm, the first warning was issued as the flood level surpassed 11.75 feet. In anticipation of the flood, residents of island villages and areas at risk of submersion were evacuated to relief centres, according to East Godavari distirct Collector.

By Friday afternoon, the flood level had risen to 12.30 feet but decreased to 12.20 feet by the evening and maintained that level for four hours. The irrigation officials have released 10.36 lakh cusecs from Dowleswarawm barrage into the sea.

With the floodwater receding in Bhadrachalam, it is expected that the situation in Rajahmundry will also improve, and the first warning might be lifted by Saturday morning.