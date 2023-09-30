10,609 drivers receive Rs 10 cr under Vahana Mitra

Machilipatnam: As many as 10,609 beneficiaries received the fifth tranche of the Vahana Mitra Scheme in the Krishna district on Friday. The government credited Rs 10.60 crore into beneficiaries account directly. The district-level YSR Vahana Mitra programme was held at Collectorate here and the collector distributed specimen cheques to the beneficiaries of the auto and cab drivers.

He informed that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced the scheme to help the thousands of auto and cab drivers. Under this programme, the government was providing Rs 10,000 per year to the drivers to meet their vehicle related expenses. He said that as many as 26,701 people were benefited in the year of 2019-20 in the erstwhile Krishna district and 29,965 drivers got benefitted in 2020-21 and 27,165 drivers got benefits of the scheme in 2022-23 year in the district.

He said that so far the beneficiaries had received Rs 106.72 crore under the YSR Vahana Mithra in the district. Machilipatnam Mayor Chitikina Venkateswaramma, Deputy Mayor Seelam Bharathi, DRO Venkata Ramana, DRDA PD PRK Prasad, DTO Seethapathi Rao, RTC Depot Manager Peddi Raju and others participated.