107 Health and Wellness Centres set up in Eluru dist

Eluru: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav replied to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar during the winter session of Parliament regarding the amount of funds allo-cated under various schemes for the construction and up-gradation of hospitals in AP, especially in Eluru district, in the last five years.

In the last five years, 6 PHCs were sanctioned to AP under the National Health Mission (NHM) scheme, of which 5 have been completed, four were sanctioned to Eluru dis-trict.

Four maternal and child health wings were sanctioned to AP of which 3 are completed. As many as 2,727 Health and Wellness Centres were sanctioned to AP and 107 were sanctioned to Eluru district which were completed. Under the 15th Finance Commission, 334 block public health units were sanctioned to AP while out of 15 sanctioned to Eluru district, one centre was completed.

A total of nine community health centres were sanctioned to AP. As many as 26 Integrated Public Health Labs were sanctioned to AP under the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. The Minister an-nounced that 13 have been completed, one has

been sanctioned for Eluru district, 24 critical care blocs have been sanctioned for AP, and one has been sanctioned for Eluru district.

In the last five years, to strengthen infrastructure under the NHM, an amount of Rs 1,271.8 crore has been ap-proved for AP under PM-ABHIM from the financial year 2021-22 to the financial year 2025-26.

The Centre will allow the establishment of new medical colleges in association with the existing district referral hospitals under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) in the ratio of 90:10 for the North-Eastern and Special Cate-gory States and 60:40 for other States. Under this scheme, 157 medical colleges will be set up in three phas-es, including medical colleges in Piduguralla, Paderu and Machilipatnam in AP. The Minister said that the establish-ment of medical colleges has been approved and medical colleges in AP are functioning at Paderu and Machilipatnam.