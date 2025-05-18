10K kitchen gardens to be set up in next 6 months: Collector

Nellore: Suggesting people to take environment protection as social responsibility district Collector O Anand said that it was decided to establish as many as 10,000 kitchen gardens across the district in the coming six months.

As part of Swarnandhra - Swachh Andhra, the Collector along with Nellore municipal commissioner YO Nandan has conducted ‘Beat the Heat’ programme at Water Tank Park in the city on Saturday.

The Collector said that they planned to conduct awareness camps to women headed by MEPMS in every village to grow kitchen gardens in their house premises. He said that already 200 women from MEPMA have established kitchen gardens at their houses and he hopes it will be increased to 10,000 in coming six months.

MEPMA PD Radhamma, Nellore TDP Rural in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and others were also present.