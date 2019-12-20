Trending :
10th class girl commits suicide in Kurnool district

Highlights

A 10th class girl committed suicide after her parents scolded her regarding studies. This incident has taken place in the Kurnool district.

Kurnool: A 10th class girl committed suicide after her parents scolded her regarding studies. This incident has taken place in the Kurnool district.

According to sources, a couple, Vasubabu and Venkataramanamma resides at Somappa Nagar in Kurnool district along with their three daughters Sitamahalakshmi, Niharika (15), and Vardhini.

Niharika is studying in the tenth class at the local school. Recently, she scored low marks in the school exams. With this, the parents scolded her to study well.

On getting the scoldings from the parents, Niharika felt very depressed. On Tuesday morning she left home on a cycle and went to the Tungabhadra canal. She parked the cycle on the bank and committed suicide by jumping into the canal.

Based on the cycle, the police initiated the search operations and after two days her body was found in the water. The parents collapsed after seeing the dead body of their daughter. Later, the body was shifted to the Kurnool government hospital for post-mortem.

