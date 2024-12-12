Student Survives a Near-Fatal Accident at Pallavi Model School

Live
Highlights
A potentially tragic incident was averted at Pallavi Model School when a student fell from the second floor of the building.
Secunderabad: A potentially tragic incident was averted at Pallavi Model School when a student fell from the second floor of the building. The child’s life was miraculously saved as they landed on another individual standing below, cushioning the impact.
The quick response from the school authorities ensured the injured student was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The management has confirmed that the child is receiving treatment and their condition is being monitored closely.
Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the fall are yet to be disclosed. This incident has raised questions about the safety measures in place at the school, prompting parents to express their concerns.
