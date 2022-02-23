11-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams commence at Srisailam

Kurnool: The 11-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams started on a grand note here at Srisailam temple on Tuesday.

Following the Agama Sastra, the festivities commenced on the temple premises on Tuesday. The Brahmotsavams will conclude on March 4. The temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna, Stanacharyulu, Archakas, Veda Pundits and other officials following the temple tradition have entered in Swamivarla Yagasala to mark the beginning of the 11-day mega festival. Immediately after the Yagasala entry, the Veda Pundits performed Chaturveda Parayanam and also conducted Veda Swasti.

The Stanacharyulu for the wellbeing of the human kind, recited Brahmotsavam Sankalpam which is known as Siva Sankalpam. After Ganapathi Puja, Punyavachanam was also performed for growth and progress.

Later Chandeeswara Puja, Kankana Puja, Kankana Dharana, Rutwigwaranam, Akhandastapana, Rudra Kalasa Stapana, Ankurarpanam, Dwajarohanam and Bheri Puja was performed.

The flag hoisting on the Dhwaja Stambha is called as Dwajarohana. It is an indication and an invitation to all Gods and Goddesses to the Brahmotsavams.

According to Agama Sastra, the Gods and Goddesses would view the Utsavams from their allocated places.