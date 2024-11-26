11 get placement after completing CPBFI

Vijayawada: As many as 36 students had completed the 32-day certificate programme on Banking, Finance, and Insurance (CPBFI) hosted by Andhra Loyola College sponsored by Pune-based Bajaj Finserv as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, according to placement coordinator Dr G Sahaya Baskaran.

He said in a statement here on Monday that a total of 42 students got enrolled in the intensive evening programme, which spanned 32 days with 3-hour daily sessions after college hours. Among them, 36 students successfully completed the programme and received certificates at the ceremony held on campus.

The CPBFI programme has been designed to provide practical knowledge and industry-ready skills and featured industry leaders from Banking, Finance and Insurance sectors as resource persons. The sessions were activity-based and focused on practical orientation, offering students a robust understanding of real-world challenges and opportunities in the financial sector.

The programme’s impact was evident as 11 students successfully secured job offers from leading organisations, including Accenture, Best Tax Filer and various educational institutions.

Vice-principals Fr Dr KM Prabhudas and Dr Ch Bhargavi, placement officer Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, Dean Dr L Subha, head of the Department of Commerce M Nirmala Rani and senior faculty members Dr A Sree Lakshmi and D Uma Kumari were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr G Sahaya Baskaran said: “The CPBFI programme reflects ALC’s commitment to bridging the gap between academics and industry demands.” He thanked Bajaj Finserv for their support.