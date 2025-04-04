Live
- NIA raids premises linked to SDPI in Kerala's Malappuram, four in custody
- Authorities Encouraged to Strengthen Enforcement Against Offshore Gambling Sites
- Faria challenges fashion norms
- Ruhani Sharma turns up the heat
- Anasuya stuns in bold new look
- Dhone MLA, wife present silver crowns to deities at Ramachandra temple
- Office retrofitting a Rs 45,000 cr investment opportunity for better rentals in India
- 1.2 crore workdays to be generated in 2025-26
- Chaudeshwari Mata Jyoti festival celebrated with fervour
- India's Gems & Jewellery Industry Hit by US Tariffs
11-year-old girl commits suicide
Highlights
A 11-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself to a window pane in the bathroom at her residence on Thursday.
Nellore: A 11-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself to a window pane in the bathroom at her residence on Thursday.
This tragic incident occurred at Pandurugunta of Atmakur town. The girl was studying Class-VI at the government school in Atmakur town.
According to sources, she went to the bathroom for having bath at around 7 am on Thursday.
However, her parents suspected something wrong as she did not come out of even after half-an-hour. They broke open the door and found their daughter dead hanging from the window pane.
Based on a complaint lodged by the parents, Atmakur One Town police sent the body for post-mortem to Atmakur Area Hospital and are investigating.
Next Story