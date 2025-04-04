  • Menu
11-year-old girl commits suicide

Nellore: A 11-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself to a window pane in the bathroom at her residence on Thursday.

This tragic incident occurred at Pandurugunta of Atmakur town. The girl was studying Class-VI at the government school in Atmakur town.

According to sources, she went to the bathroom for having bath at around 7 am on Thursday.

However, her parents suspected something wrong as she did not come out of even after half-an-hour. They broke open the door and found their daughter dead hanging from the window pane.

Based on a complaint lodged by the parents, Atmakur One Town police sent the body for post-mortem to Atmakur Area Hospital and are investigating.

