11-yr-old schoolboy drowns

Narasaraopet: A 11-year-old student of a corporate school in Dachepalli fell into a water pit and drowned at Pulipadu village of Palnadu district on Monday. A school van cleaner who tried to rescue him also accidentally fell in the water pit and drowned.

According to sources, the school van of the corporate school reached near Pulipadu village when bus cleaner Pappula Koteswara Rao asked the student Subhash to get water from the water pit on the roadside to pour in the van.

Subhash fell in the water pit and drowned. Koteswara Rao (40) tried to rescue Subhash but also fell in the water pit and drowned. Their bodies were retrieved. Police registered a case and took up investigation.