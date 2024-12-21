117 kg ganja seized, two from Kerala arrested

Vizianagaram: Police who are cracking down on ganja peddling in the district arrested two persons from Kera-la on Friday, who came here to procure the ganja to smuggle it to Kerala.

District SP Vakul Jindal told the media that S Kota CI V S Murthy along with his staff conducted vehicle checking at Boddavara and noticed a car with a secret chamber designed specially to transport ganja from Vizag agency.

During the checking, they arrested Ansar and Firoze of Kerala.

The duo came here on the in-structions of one Ram, also from Kerala, to procure ganja and were about to transport the pro-cessed weed to their home state, but were caught by the police.

The police seized the car. ganja weighing 117 kg worth around Rs 5.85 lakh. The ganja was packed into 10 kg packets so that it could be transported easily.

The SP said that two more persons from Kerala were involved in the smuggling and they also will be arrested soon.

He said that they had established five check-posts to control ganja trafficking and the police were putting in serious efforts to control the illegal activity.

DSP M Srinivasa Rao, CI V Narayana Murthy, SIs A V Leela Rao and R V R Chowdary also were present.