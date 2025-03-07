Ensure smooth arrangements: Collector

Bhadrachalam: District Collector Jitesh V Patil has instructed officials to ensure that devotees attending the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam and Pattabhishekam on April 6 face no difficulties and that the celebrations are conducted smoothly.

Chairing a special meeting at the Sub-Collector’s conference hall on Thursday, the Collector said, “With just a month left for the grand celebrations at Mithila Stadium, officials must execute their responsibilities efficiently and take necessary precautions to manage the large influx of devotees.” He instructed the temple Executive Officer to deploy a strong security team to ensure that devotees can witness the event without inconvenience.

He also directed that 75% of the tickets be made available online, while 25% should be reserved for direct purchase. He called for a dedicated sanitation team, issuing special identity cards for workers, and ensuring the completion of temporary toilet installations by March 31. He also ordered strict measures to prevent devotees from entering the Godavari River, instructing authorities to keep boats and rafts on standby and install danger warning boards.