12 people goes missing after a boat overturns in Avuku reservoir in Nandyal
An accident occurred in the Avuku reservoir of Nandyal district where a boat overturned leaving 12 people drown and go missing.
Upon receiving the information, the police and officials reached the spot and launched a search operation. So far two dead bodies have been found.
The search for the rest is going on. All the tourists are believed to be from Thanjavur. However, the cause of accident is not yet known and the full details are yet the be ascertained.
