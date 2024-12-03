12-year-old boy commits suicide

Veldurthy (Kurnool district): A 12-year-old student committed suicide by consuming pesticide at L Banda village in Veldurthy mandal on Monday. The deceased was identified as Yella Krishna.

According to information, the deceased was studying in a local government school. His parents scolded the boy for not going to the school for the last five days. Depressed over this, the boy committed suicide.

The parents, after noticing the boy, rushed him to Kurnool government general hospital. But, the boy died en-route to the hospital, stated the source.