124 students graduate from EMBA programme

Visakhapatnam: A total of 124 students graduated from the EMBA programme, representing a diverse cohort from 17 Indian states and four foreign countries, including 24 women.

The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) hosted a special convocation on Saturday to mark a significant milestone of the graduation of the first-ever batches of its Executive MBA (EMBA) and Post Graduate Programme in Management for the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions and Institutions of National Importance (PGPMCI).

The graduating class had an average age of 33 years and nearly nine years of professional experience, underscoring the programme’s focus on leadership development for working professionals.

In the PGPMCI programme, 72 students successfully completed their first year and were awarded diplomas in Business Management. The convocation ceremony was inaugurated by Prof. Janat Shah, Member of the Board of Governors, IIMV, who spoke about the rapid growth of India’s startup ecosystem and emphasised the importance of creating positive societal impact through business.

M. Chandrasekhar, Director of IIMV, presented the Director’s report, applauding the achievements of both the programmes and their students.

Citing insights from an exit survey, he noted that approximately 70 percent of EMBA students reported improvements in strategic thinking, broader business perspectives, and enhanced confidence and credibility.

Attending as chief guest, D Shivakumar, operating partner at Advent International, delivered an inspiring keynote address.

The ceremony honoured nearly 200 graduates, reflecting IIMV’s continued commitment to fostering leadership, excellence and lifelong learning across diverse professional and academic domains.