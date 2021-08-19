126 ASI centres to be developed : G Kishan Reddy

Amaravati: Union Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that 126 Archaeological Survey of India centres in Andhra Pradesh will be developed. He said Bharat Darshan programme will be organised from January to highlight the importance of historical places and monuments in the country.

The Union Minister offered prayers at Sri Kanaka Durga temple on Thursday. Later, speaking to media persons, the Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to protect the culture and traditions of India. He said that recently Ramappa temple was recognised as a UNESCO heritage centre. The Gandikota fort in Kadapa district will be developed with private participation.

Stating that the tourism sector suffered setback due to Covid pandemic, the Union Minister promised to extend support for development of the tourism sector in Andhra Pradesh. He said an action plan will be formulated to link the festivals with cultural and historical places for development of tourism.

He stressed the need for protecting our culture and heritage sites to introduce them to the new generations. He said priority will be given to promote temple tourism.



He said that as a cabinet minister from the Telugu States, he is ready to take initiative in resolving the water disputes between the two States and other bifurcation issues. The NDA government's policy is that all water disputes should be resolved amicably by the stakeholders. There should not be any differences between AP and Telangana and they both should move ahead towards development.

Later, the Union Minister called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Thursday evening.

The Chief Minister along with his wife YS Bharathi presented clothes and an idol of Lord Venkateswara to the Union Minister.