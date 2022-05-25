12th century Shivalingam reaches Rallabandi Museum

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Ancient Shivalingam, which was excavated as part of the construction work of Polavaram project spillway, reached Rallabandi Subbarao Archaeological Museum in Rajahmundry on Tuesday. Speaking with The Hans India, Archaeological Department Assistant Director K Thimmaraju said that the Shivalingam dates back to the 12th century, which is similar to the one in Pattiseema temple. Chalukya dynasty had constructed several Shiva temples along Godavari river, he recalled. Thimmaraju said that they have preserved this ancient Shivalingam and some old 28x18 size bricks which came out in the same style.

It is said that there was a village called Paidipaka before the area sank where the Shivalingam came out. He said there was a possibility of a temple or some other valuable idols being unearthed in the area and people had petitioned to carry out archaeological excavations.

Thimmaraju said the Polavaram Dam Site Museum would be set up with ancient statues, sculptures and other remains naturally found during excavations along the floodplain of the Polavaram project. The government has allotted 5 acres for this. Excavations for the construction of the Polavaram project have so far uncovered 385 statues. He said the Irrigation Department had sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for relocating two ancient temples from the submerged areas. The museum will reflect the rich tribal heritage and culture, he said.

Assistant Director K Thimmaraju informed that the Archaeology department carried out an extensive survey along with the Polavaram dam site area between 1996-2002 and identified many historical structures and temple remains. Also, the Archaeology department took up excavations in Rudramakota and Rayanapeta. He explained megalithic burials in his talk. The burial complex is located adjacent to a Patimalagudem hamlet of Rayanapeta in Yetapaka mandal of East Godavari district. The burial complex is locally known as Rakshasabandalu.

Rudramakota is a small village in the Velerupadu mandal of West Godavari district. He said excavations had been carried out for 8 months in these two places and there was a possibility of excavations again. Thimmaraju said 76 tombs have been excavated and another 150 are yet to be excavated.