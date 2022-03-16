13 Sports Centres granted for AP, says Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Velagapudi (Guntur): The Central government has granted 13 sports centres to Andhra Pradesh as part of Khelo India scheme, informed Minister for Tourism, Youth welfare, Culture and Sports Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials of Sports department at the Secretariat in Velagapudi in Guntur district on Tuesday, the Minister said that each sports centre would get Rs 7 lakh to appoint experienced coaches in those centres. He instructed the officials to formulate a policy for promoting sports in the State, which would be useful for the sportspersons. If an enactment was prepared for the benefit of the sports, it would set a trend in the country, he added.

Minister Srinivas Rao directed the officials to get the pending proposals from the Centre and they could also prepare fresh proposals and forward to the Centre for approval. "So far, sports meets were conducted in five districts in the name of Chief Minister's Cup and the sports meets in the rest of the districts should be held soon," he said.

The Minister asked for the report on the development of playgrounds across the State and the functioning of sports departments in the districts.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) managing director Dr Prabhakar Reddy, SAAP administrative officer Ramakrishna and others were present.