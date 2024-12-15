TTD to suspend all special darshans from January 10 to 19 amid Vaikuntha dwara darshans

In a significant update for devotees planning to visit Tirumala, TTD Chairman BR Naidu has announced that the Vaikunthadwara darshan will be conducted from January 10th to 19th. During this period, all types of special darshans will be canceled, and only devotees holding tokens will be permitted for a darshan of the Lord.

This yearly event, held in conjunction with Vaikuntha Ekadashi, involves specific arrangements made by the TTD to accommodate the large influx of devotees. Naidu emphasized that former public representatives, officials, and former chairpersons will not receive darshan on the day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. He further stated that VIP break darshans will be suspended for the same duration, except for protocol dignitaries.

Moreover, all special darshan provisions for infants, the disabled, the elderly, defense personnel, NRIs, and others will also be canceled throughout these ten days. Only those with darshan tokens and special ticket holders will be allowed to participate in the darshan, while devotees without tokens may visit the Tirumala hill but will not receive darshan of the Lord.

Naidu urged devotees to adhere to the queue lines according to their allotted time slots, promising that arrangements are underway to manage crowds effectively and facilitate darshan for as many devotees as possible. He noted that the queues are expected to be more manageable this year.

Additionally, there will be no special darshan arrangements for devotees wearing Govindamala. The TTD is taking these measures to ensure a smooth and organized darshan experience during this auspicious event.